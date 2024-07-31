Business Standard
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.73 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales decline 40.26% to Rs 341.25 crore
Net loss of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries reported to Rs 9.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 40.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 40.26% to Rs 341.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 571.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales341.25571.21 -40 OPM %0.6713.49 -PBDT-2.6971.88 PL PBT-14.9959.08 PL NP-9.7340.62 PL
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

