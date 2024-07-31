Bharat Heavy Electricals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 211.40 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.62% to Rs 5484.92 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net Loss of Bharat Heavy Electricals reported to Rs 211.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 204.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.62% to Rs 5484.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5003.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5484.925003.43-3.09-3.56-220.02-216.17-278.99-276.16-211.40-204.70