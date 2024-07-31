The Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit rises 26.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.14% to Rs 56.34 croreNet profit of The Indian Wood Products Company rose 26.00% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.14% to Rs 56.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales56.3450.24 12 OPM %7.707.30 -PBDT2.302.02 14 PBT1.501.24 21 NP1.261.00 26
