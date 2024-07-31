Stylam Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.49% to Rs 242.59 croreNet profit of Stylam Industries rose 2.09% to Rs 28.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.49% to Rs 242.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 225.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales242.59225.68 7 OPM %17.2618.51 -PBDT43.9841.59 6 PBT37.8636.47 4 NP28.3627.78 2
