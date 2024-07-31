Business Standard
Mahindra &amp; Mahindra consolidated net profit declines 6.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales rise 10.79% to Rs 37010.06 crore
Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra declined 6.44% to Rs 3282.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3508.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.79% to Rs 37010.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33406.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales37010.0633406.44 11 OPM %19.5718.71 -PBDT5868.645598.73 5 PBT4620.874471.23 3 NP3282.633508.41 -6
