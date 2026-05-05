Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd Surges 14.47%

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd has added 44.85% over last one month compared to 3.44% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 5.02% rise in the SENSEX

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd gained 14.47% today to trade at Rs 1273.85. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.34% to quote at 28281.44. The index is down 3.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Technologies Ltd increased 5.98% and Allied Digital Services Ltd added 4.94% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 19.97 % over last one year compared to the 4.7% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd has added 44.85% over last one month compared to 3.44% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 5.02% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 15199 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3224 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1299.6 on 05 May 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 781.5 on 30 Mar 2026.

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