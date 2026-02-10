Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit rises 63.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 34.70% to Rs 424.87 crore

Net profit of Dynamatic Technologies rose 63.46% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 34.70% to Rs 424.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 315.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales424.87315.43 35 OPM %11.7812.46 -PBDT41.8625.01 67 PBT22.218.07 175 NP5.773.53 63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Aarti Pharmalabs consolidated net profit declines 35.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Signpost India consolidated net profit rises 215.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit declines 21.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit declines 0.58% in the December 2025 quarter

NRB Bearings consolidated net profit rises 34.18% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

