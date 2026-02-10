Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit rises 63.46% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 34.70% to Rs 424.87 croreNet profit of Dynamatic Technologies rose 63.46% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 34.70% to Rs 424.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 315.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales424.87315.43 35 OPM %11.7812.46 -PBDT41.8625.01 67 PBT22.218.07 175 NP5.773.53 63
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:12 AM IST