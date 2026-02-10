Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Signpost India consolidated net profit rises 215.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 26.85% to Rs 142.34 crore

Net profit of Signpost India rose 215.30% to Rs 18.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.85% to Rs 142.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 112.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales142.34112.21 27 OPM %26.6116.38 -PBDT35.4817.53 102 PBT25.007.50 233 NP18.135.75 215

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

