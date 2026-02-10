Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit declines 0.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.26% to Rs 163.93 crore

Net profit of Magellanic Cloud declined 0.58% to Rs 29.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.26% to Rs 163.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 151.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.163.93151.4232.1136.7546.9049.8234.6439.1929.1629.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News