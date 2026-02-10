Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit declines 21.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.56% to Rs 1017.55 crore

Net profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India declined 21.93% to Rs 76.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 97.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.56% to Rs 1017.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 920.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1017.55920.4013.0213.31142.66142.32124.88129.0676.4497.91

