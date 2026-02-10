Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit declines 21.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit declines 21.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 10.56% to Rs 1017.55 crore

Net profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India declined 21.93% to Rs 76.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 97.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.56% to Rs 1017.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 920.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1017.55920.40 11 OPM %13.0213.31 -PBDT142.66142.32 0 PBT124.88129.06 -3 NP76.4497.91 -22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit declines 0.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit declines 0.58% in the December 2025 quarter

NRB Bearings consolidated net profit rises 34.18% in the December 2025 quarter

NRB Bearings consolidated net profit rises 34.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 75.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 75.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Danube Industries standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Danube Industries standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Muthoot Microfin standalone net profit rises 1543.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Muthoot Microfin standalone net profit rises 1543.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Bangladesh Trade DealStocks to Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekIMD Weather Update TodayPrince Andrew Epstein Links Police ProbeRussia :Labour GapGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today