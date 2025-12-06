JM Financial Products standalone net profit declines 46.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 52.96% to Rs 106.22 croreNet profit of JM Financial Products declined 46.60% to Rs 28.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 52.96% to Rs 106.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 225.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales106.22225.80 -53 OPM %84.0072.28 -PBDT37.3379.86 -53 PBT35.2277.47 -55 NP28.0752.57 -47
