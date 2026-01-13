Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dynamatic Technologies delivers first complete ship-set of all Airbus 220 doors

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Dynamatic Technologies today announced the readiness for delivery of the first complete ship-set of all eight doors comprising of main passenger doors, service doors, cargo doors and over wing emergency exit doors for the Airbus A220 aircraft. The readiness for delivery, marks a significant milestone in the "Make in India" initiative and underscores the country's rising capabilities in complex aerostructure manufacturing.

Dr. Udayant Malhoutra, CEO & MD of Dynamatic Technologies, said, "The A220 represents the pinnacle of modern commercial aviation, and Dynamatic is proud to have successfully industrialised all door variants for this aircraft right here in India. By collaborating with Airbus and our domestic partner-suppliers, we have achieved over 99% indigenous value-added content for these high-technology aerostructures - a testament to the extraordinary teamwork of our people and the Government of India in delivering world-class manufacturing in record time.

 

This delivery firmly positions India as a vital hub in Airbus' global supply chain. By bringing together an extensive network of Indian aerospace players, we are not just creating jobs and fostering advanced capabilities; we are reinforcing the 'Make in India' vision by establishing the largest aerospace export program in our country's history."

