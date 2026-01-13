L&T slips on Kuwait tender rebid reports; company says projects not in order book

Larsen & Toubro fell 4.49% to Rs 3,838 after media reports said Kuwait is considering cancelling and rebidding oil project tenders worth $8.7 billion, stoking concerns over potential order inflows.

According to a Middle East-focused business news platform, Kuwait is reviewing five major upstream oil and gas contracts after bids reportedly came in above budget. The report said L&T was the lowest bidder in tenders valued at more than $4.5 billion, making the stock sensitive to any adverse developments.

Responding to a BSE query, L&T clarified that the projects referred to in the media report are not part of its order book. The company added that it does not comment on the status of tenders or the commercial decisions of its clients, easing concerns about any impact on confirmed orders.

Separately, L&T has secured a significant order in its transportation infrastructure business to construct an arterial extradosed cable-stayed bridge over the Muri Ganga River in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. The project includes a 3.2 km, 2+2 lane bridge with a maximum span of 177 metres, approach roads on the Kakdwip and Sagar Island sides, and advanced traffic management, bridge health monitoring, and architectural and hybrid street lighting. For L&T, a significant order is defined as a contract valued between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

L&T is a diversified EPC major operating across infrastructure, energy, hydrocarbons, defence, manufacturing and services in India and overseas. The company reported a 15.6% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,926.09 crore on a 10.4% increase in revenue to Rs 67,983.53 crore in Q2 FY26.

