Dynamic Cables forays into building wires segment

With launch of its FR-LSH and HR-FRLSH building wire product

Dynamic Cables announced its entry into the building wires segment with the launch of its newly developed PVC Insulated Flame Retardant, Low Smoke and Halogen (FR-LSH) and Heat-Resistant, Flame-Retardant Low Smoke and Halogen (HR-FRLSH) Green Building Wires.

The newly introduced FR-LSH and HR-FRLSH building wire are premium products engineered using high-conductivity electrolytic grade copper and specially formulated flame retardant and heat-resistant PVC insulation, ensuring enhanced safety, thermal stability, and durability for residential, commercial, and institutional projects. The product is developed in compliance with the applicable standards and certified by BIS mark IS 694 and is manufactured using lead-free compounds as an eco-friendly green wire, fully compliant with RoHS and REACH environmental regulations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News