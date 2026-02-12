Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 08:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynamic Cables forays into building wires segment

Dynamic Cables forays into building wires segment

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 8:51 PM IST

With launch of its FR-LSH and HR-FRLSH building wire product

Dynamic Cables announced its entry into the building wires segment with the launch of its newly developed PVC Insulated Flame Retardant, Low Smoke and Halogen (FR-LSH) and Heat-Resistant, Flame-Retardant Low Smoke and Halogen (HR-FRLSH) Green Building Wires.

The newly introduced FR-LSH and HR-FRLSH building wire are premium products engineered using high-conductivity electrolytic grade copper and specially formulated flame retardant and heat-resistant PVC insulation, ensuring enhanced safety, thermal stability, and durability for residential, commercial, and institutional projects. The product is developed in compliance with the applicable standards and certified by BIS mark IS 694 and is manufactured using lead-free compounds as an eco-friendly green wire, fully compliant with RoHS and REACH environmental regulations.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gujarat Fluorochemicals signs investment and land lease agreements for greenfield project in Oman

Gujarat Fluorochemicals signs investment and land lease agreements for greenfield project in Oman

J Kumar Infraprojects receives project of Rs 615.53 cr

J Kumar Infraprojects receives project of Rs 615.53 cr

Prostarm Info Systems emerges lowest bidder by West Bengal Medical Services Corporation

Prostarm Info Systems emerges lowest bidder by West Bengal Medical Services Corporation

Thomas Cook & SOTC announce charter flights to Bhutan from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad

Thomas Cook & SOTC announce charter flights to Bhutan from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad

Radiant Cash Management Services receives LoI for contract worth Rs 35 cr from IDBI Bank

Radiant Cash Management Services receives LoI for contract worth Rs 35 cr from IDBI Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Nepal vs Italy Live ScoreStocks to Watch TodayCambodia Cyber Scam CentersNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBank StrikeIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today