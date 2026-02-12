Gujarat Fluorochemicals signs investment and land lease agreements for greenfield project in Oman

FCL EV Products (India), which is part of INOXGFL Group, through GFCL EV (SFZ) LLC (registered in Salalah Free Zone, Oman), is setting up a state-of-the-art greenfield project at Salalah Free Zone in Oman to manufacture advanced battery materials with applications in New Age industries (like EV and Energy Storage applications) with an initial investment of ~ USD 216 Mn.

In this regard, the company has signed Invest Agreement with Sultanate of Oman through Invest Oman (part of Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion) and Land Lease Agreement with Salalah Free Zone Company LLC.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News