Gujarat Fluorochemicals signs investment and land lease agreements for greenfield project in Oman

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 8:50 PM IST

FCL EV Products (India), which is part of INOXGFL Group, through GFCL EV (SFZ) LLC (registered in Salalah Free Zone, Oman), is setting up a state-of-the-art greenfield project at Salalah Free Zone in Oman to manufacture advanced battery materials with applications in New Age industries (like EV and Energy Storage applications) with an initial investment of ~ USD 216 Mn.

In this regard, the company has signed Invest Agreement with Sultanate of Oman through Invest Oman (part of Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion) and Land Lease Agreement with Salalah Free Zone Company LLC.

J Kumar Infraprojects receives project of Rs 615.53 cr

Prostarm Info Systems emerges lowest bidder by West Bengal Medical Services Corporation

Thomas Cook & SOTC announce charter flights to Bhutan from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad

Radiant Cash Management Services receives LoI for contract worth Rs 35 cr from IDBI Bank

Ceigall wins NHAI road project of Rs 2,160 cr in Bihar

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 8:50 PM IST

