Prostarm Info Systems emerges lowest bidder by West Bengal Medical Services Corporation
Prostarm Info Systems has been declared as L-1 bidder by West Bengal Medical Services Corporation (WBMSC) Kolkata for Supply, Installation, Testing & commissioning of 10 KVA UPS including batteries at 137 numbers Block Primary Health Unit within the jurisdiction of all over West Bengal for Rs 4.29 crore.
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 8:32 PM IST