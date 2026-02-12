Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 08:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J Kumar Infraprojects receives project of Rs 615.53 cr

J Kumar Infraprojects receives project of Rs 615.53 cr

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 8:32 PM IST

From NBCC (India)

J Kumar Infraprojects has received Letter of Acceptance from NBCC (India) for the project: Redevelopment of GPRA Colony at Netaji Nagar, New Delhi - SH: Construction of Type- V quarters (540 Nos), Community Hall, Miscellaneous Buildings (Main Gate, Swatch Bharat Toilets, ESS) including allied works on Design, Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis including Operation & Maintenance for five years (PKG - IV), for the total contract cost amounting to Rs. 615.53 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prostarm Info Systems emerges lowest bidder by West Bengal Medical Services Corporation

Prostarm Info Systems emerges lowest bidder by West Bengal Medical Services Corporation

Thomas Cook & SOTC announce charter flights to Bhutan from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad

Thomas Cook & SOTC announce charter flights to Bhutan from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad

Radiant Cash Management Services receives LoI for contract worth Rs 35 cr from IDBI Bank

Radiant Cash Management Services receives LoI for contract worth Rs 35 cr from IDBI Bank

Ceigall wins NHAI road project of Rs 2,160 cr in Bihar

Ceigall wins NHAI road project of Rs 2,160 cr in Bihar

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing consolidated net profit declines 84.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing consolidated net profit declines 84.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Nepal vs Italy Live ScoreStocks to Watch TodayCambodia Cyber Scam CentersNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBank StrikeIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today