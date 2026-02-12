J Kumar Infraprojects receives project of Rs 615.53 cr

From NBCC (India)

J Kumar Infraprojects has received Letter of Acceptance from NBCC (India) for the project: Redevelopment of GPRA Colony at Netaji Nagar, New Delhi - SH: Construction of Type- V quarters (540 Nos), Community Hall, Miscellaneous Buildings (Main Gate, Swatch Bharat Toilets, ESS) including allied works on Design, Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis including Operation & Maintenance for five years (PKG - IV), for the total contract cost amounting to Rs. 615.53 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News