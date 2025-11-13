Indo Amines standalone net profit rises 27.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.41% to Rs 267.21 croreNet profit of Indo Amines rose 27.90% to Rs 20.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.41% to Rs 267.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 268.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales267.21268.31 0 OPM %12.789.69 -PBDT32.9825.84 28 PBT27.8821.64 29 NP20.6316.13 28
