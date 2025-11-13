B C C Fuba India standalone net profit rises 57.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.40% to Rs 17.01 croreNet profit of B C C Fuba India rose 57.61% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 50.40% to Rs 17.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.0111.31 50 OPM %15.4612.82 -PBDT2.411.35 79 PBT2.051.13 81 NP1.450.92 58
