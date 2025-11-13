East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing standalone net profit rises 71.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.85% to Rs 65.69 croreNet profit of East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing rose 71.28% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.85% to Rs 65.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales65.6982.99 -21 OPM %5.135.45 -PBDT2.423.00 -19 PBT1.581.88 -16 NP1.610.94 71
