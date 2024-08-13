Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 45.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.71% to Rs 78.69 crore

Net profit of Dynemic Products rose 45.55% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.71% to Rs 78.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 66.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.78.6966.2912.7314.207.806.903.722.712.781.91