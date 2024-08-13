Business Standard
Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 45.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 18.71% to Rs 78.69 crore
Net profit of Dynemic Products rose 45.55% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.71% to Rs 78.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 66.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales78.6966.29 19 OPM %12.7314.20 -PBDT7.806.90 13 PBT3.722.71 37 NP2.781.91 46
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

