Sandesh consolidated net profit rises 52.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.22% to Rs 68.65 crore

Net profit of Sandesh rose 52.68% to Rs 50.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.22% to Rs 68.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 72.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.