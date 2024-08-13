Swiss Military Consumer Goods consolidated net profit rises 0.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.43% to Rs 46.39 croreNet profit of Swiss Military Consumer Goods rose 0.58% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.43% to Rs 46.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales46.3940.54 14 OPM %4.764.83 -PBDT2.392.39 0 PBT2.322.32 0 NP1.731.72 1
