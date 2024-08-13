Nitco reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.52 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.06% to Rs 69.66 crore

Net Loss of Nitco reported to Rs 43.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 32.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 24.06% to Rs 69.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.69.6691.73-15.49-5.41-36.37-25.20-43.52-32.44-43.52-32.77