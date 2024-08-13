Business Standard
Jaysynth Orgochem consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 3.28% to Rs 50.37 crore
Net profit of Jaysynth Orgochem rose 100.00% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.28% to Rs 50.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales50.3748.77 3 OPM %8.084.33 -PBDT4.452.68 66 PBT3.882.08 87 NP2.861.43 100
First Published: Aug 13 2024

