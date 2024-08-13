Jaysynth Orgochem consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.28% to Rs 50.37 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Jaysynth Orgochem rose 100.00% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.28% to Rs 50.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.50.3748.778.084.334.452.683.882.082.861.43