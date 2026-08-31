E2E Network inks Rs 1,000-cr AI infrastructure deal
E2E Networks has entered into the binding term sheet with a Sovereign AI company based in India requiring high-performance computing infrastructure, for the provision of NVIDIA Blackwell cloud GPUs and allied services. The arrangement has an aggregate contract value of approximately Rs. 1,000 crore (exclusive of applicable taxes) and remains valid up to June 2029.
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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 6:04 PM IST