East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing standalone net profit rises 8.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.11% to Rs 56.87 crore

Net profit of East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing rose 8.25% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.11% to Rs 56.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 66.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.56.8766.217.844.082.601.301.790.441.050.97

