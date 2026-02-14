East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing standalone net profit rises 8.25% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 14.11% to Rs 56.87 croreNet profit of East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing rose 8.25% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.11% to Rs 56.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 66.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales56.8766.21 -14 OPM %7.844.08 -PBDT2.601.30 100 PBT1.790.44 307 NP1.050.97 8
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:19 AM IST