Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing standalone net profit rises 8.25% in the December 2025 quarter

East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing standalone net profit rises 8.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales decline 14.11% to Rs 56.87 crore

Net profit of East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing rose 8.25% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.11% to Rs 56.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 66.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales56.8766.21 -14 OPM %7.844.08 -PBDT2.601.30 100 PBT1.790.44 307 NP1.050.97 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kesar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kesar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. consolidated net profit declines 98.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. consolidated net profit declines 98.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 1.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 1.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Bhilwara Technical Textiles reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bhilwara Technical Textiles reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Balmer Lawrie Investment consolidated net profit rises 2.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Balmer Lawrie Investment consolidated net profit rises 2.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today