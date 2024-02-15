Sensex (    %)
                        
Eastcoast Steel reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 5.97 crore
Net profit of Eastcoast Steel remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales5.970 0 OPM %-3.350 -PBDT0.090.10 -10 PBT0.090.10 -10 NP0.070.07 0
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

