Easy Trip Planners inks pact with Tourism New Zealand

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Easy Trip Planners announced that it has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tourism New Zealand to strengthen travel ties and enhance access for Indian tourists to the island nation.

This partnership underscores EaseMyTrips commitment to making international travel more convenient, with tailored experiences and exclusive offerings that cater to Indian travellers' preferences. The initiative aligns with Tourism New Zealands vision to boost Indian arrivals by addressing travel barriers and promoting year-round tourism.

Nishant Pitti, chairman & founder of EaseMyTrip, stated, New Zealand is a paradise for nature lovers, offering a mesmerizing blend of scenic landscapes, adventure, and rich cultural heritage. Through this collaboration, Indian travellers get the chance to explore the Land of the Long White Cloud with ease and convenience.

 

Rende Monchy, Chief Executive of Tourism New Zealand, said, India is one of New Zealands fastest-growing markets, with holiday visitor numbers experiencing double-digit growth, and huge potential to keep growing. We are focused on enhancing these commercial partnerships and through improved connectivity and strategically targeted high-impact marketing campaigns, we are keen to convert this interest into bookings and visitation.

Easy Trip Planners, the operator of EaseMyTrip.com, is the fastest-growing, 2nd-largest company in the online travel portal in India. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotel and holiday packages, rail tickets, and bus tickets.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 25.53% to Rs 34.02 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 45.68 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 6.36% YoY to Rs 150.56 crore in Q3 FY24.

The scrip declined 1.85% to Rs 12.75 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

