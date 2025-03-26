Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Valiant Comm spurts on securing $811,000 order from USA and European Power Utilities

Valiant Comm spurts on securing $811,000 order from USA and European Power Utilities

Image

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Valiant Communications jumped 6.26% to Rs 411.55 after the company announced that it had received an order worth $811,000 (approximately Rs 7 crore) from power utilities in the USA and Europe for the supply of technical requirements.

The order involves the supply of communication, protection, and synchronization solutions as per the technical requirements of the clients.

According to the company, $500,000 of the order is expected to be executed by 31 July 2025, with the remaining balance to be determined by the customer based on the site readiness of the end-user.

The company also clarified that this contract does not involve any related party transactions, and the promoter group holds no interest in the awarding entity.

 

Valiant Communications is a manufacturer and exporter of a wide range of communications, transmission, protection, synchronization, NAS data storage equipment and cyber security products. It is an approved manufacturer to some of the major power utilities including Power Grid Corporation (India) and various National and State Electricity Boards, with track record of successful installations in more than 5,500+ power sub-stations worldwide including at 765kV, 440kV, 400kV, 384kV, 220kV, 132kV, 110kV, 66kV and 33kV power sub-stations.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net profit of Rs 1.38 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 31.9% YoY to Rs 8.36 crore posted in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

As of 26 March 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 314.28 crore on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gujarat Ambuja Exports increases maize processing capacity

Gujarat Ambuja Exports increases maize processing capacity

EaseMyTrip signs MoU with Tourism New Zealand

EaseMyTrip signs MoU with Tourism New Zealand

Waaree Renewable Tech gains after securing LoA worth Rs 232 cr for solar project

Waaree Renewable Tech gains after securing LoA worth Rs 232 cr for solar project

ICICI Bank allots 5.60 cr equity shares under scheme of arrangement

ICICI Bank allots 5.60 cr equity shares under scheme of arrangement

NCC jumps on bagging order worth Rs 10,805-cr from BSNL

NCC jumps on bagging order worth Rs 10,805-cr from BSNL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR Pitch ReportBhupesh Baghel House CBI RaidActive Infrastructures IPO AllotmentIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon