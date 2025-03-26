Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EaseMyTrip signs MoU with Tourism New Zealand

EaseMyTrip signs MoU with Tourism New Zealand

Image

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

EaseMyTrip.com has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tourism New Zealand to strengthen travel ties and enhance seamless access for Indian tourists to the island nation. This partnership underscores EaseMyTrip's commitment to making international travel more convenient, with tailored experiences and exclusive offerings that cater to Indian travellers preferences.

As part of the collaboration, EaseMyTrip will introduce curated travel packages, seasonal promotional campaigns, and streamlined booking solutions to encourage Indian tourists to explore New Zealand's breathtaking landscapes, adventure tourism, and cultural heritage. The initiative aligns with Tourism New Zealand's vision to boost Indian arrivals by addressing travel barriers and promoting year-round tourism.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Waaree Renewable Tech gains after securing LoA worth Rs 232 cr for solar project

Waaree Renewable Tech gains after securing LoA worth Rs 232 cr for solar project

ICICI Bank allots 5.60 cr equity shares under scheme of arrangement

ICICI Bank allots 5.60 cr equity shares under scheme of arrangement

NCC jumps on bagging order worth Rs 10,805-cr from BSNL

NCC jumps on bagging order worth Rs 10,805-cr from BSNL

Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks rise

GHV Infra Projects hits record high after bagging Rs 1,060 crore order

GHV Infra Projects hits record high after bagging Rs 1,060 crore order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR Pitch ReportBhupesh Baghel House CBI RaidActive Infrastructures IPO AllotmentIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon