Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Eco Recycling reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Sales rise 62.63% to Rs 8.05 crore
Net profit of Eco Recycling reported to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.63% to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 194.35% to Rs 18.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 57.89% to Rs 28.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.054.95 63 28.0117.74 58 OPM %45.71-60.40 -58.6921.98 - PBDT2.94-3.20 LP 23.007.54 205 PBT3.20-3.40 LP 22.206.61 236 NP1.65-3.82 LP 18.226.19 194
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Antony Waste soars after bagging bio-mining and resource recovery contract from CIDCO

Antony Waste Handling Cell subsidiary wins order of Rs 77 cr from CIDCO

Foxx Compliance Services (P) Ltd. initiated the collection, channelization and recycling of e-waste in Eastern UP on the government's approval

Australia Market extends gain

Utilties stocks rise

Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

OTCO International reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Ganesh Housing Corporation consolidated net profit rises 142.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Texmaco Infrastructure &amp; Holdings consolidated net profit rises 1983.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Shriram Finance gains after divesting stake Shriram Housing to Warburg Pincus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBCCI | Rahul DravidIndia-Iran Chabahar Port DealIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon