Ecofinity Atomix standalone net profit rises 212.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1782.35% to Rs 6.40 croreNet profit of Ecofinity Atomix rose 212.50% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1782.35% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.400.34 1782 OPM %4.535.88 -PBDT0.330.08 313 PBT0.330.08 313 NP0.250.08 213
