Incredible Industries standalone net profit rises 6.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.44% to Rs 222.35 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 21.59% to Rs 5.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.47% to Rs 818.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 740.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Incredible Industries rose 6.85% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.44% to Rs 222.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 208.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.