HCLTechnologies expands partnership with Standard Insurance Company

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

To accelerate AI-led transformation and deliver digital-first services at scale

HCLTechnologies (HCL Tech) announced an expansion of its partnership with Standard Insurance Company (The Standard), a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals.

This expanded partnership with The Standard will deliver AI-driven infrastructure and application services to boost efficiency, support rapid growth and enhance customer experience. This collaboration will also accelerate The Standard's shift to an IT products and services-based operating model, enabling greater agility, customer value and progress toward the company's long-term digital transformation goals.

HCLTech's GenAI-led service transformation platform, AI Force, digital engineering and cloud services will support The Standard's focus on exceptional customer service in the delivery of workplace benefits. This transformation will be further driven by a newly formed Joint Innovation Council and Digital Experience Office, reinforcing The Standard's commitment to innovation and delivering scalable, user-centric experiences.

 

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

