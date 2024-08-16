Edvenswa Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 124.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.79% to Rs 24.09 crore

Net profit of Edvenswa Enterprises rose 124.00% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.79% to Rs 24.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.24.0919.0013.499.953.242.212.932.022.241.00