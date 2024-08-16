Credent Global Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.62 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 155.00% to Rs 1.53 croreNet loss of Credent Global Finance reported to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 155.00% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.530.60 155 OPM %-627.45213.33 -PBDT-9.990.75 PL PBT-10.390.51 PL NP-9.620.37 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content