Solid Stone Company consolidated net profit declines 84.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.57% to Rs 4.24 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Solid Stone Company declined 84.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 29.57% to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.246.0217.9218.770.270.560.040.340.040.25