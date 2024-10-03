EFC announces incorporation of two new step down subsidiaries

EFC (wholly owned material subsidiary company of EFC (I)) has incorporated two wholly-owned subsidiaries namely EFC Estate Marisoft 14 and EFC Estate Marisoft 23.
These companies will be engaged in the business of designing, developing, fitting furniture & fixtures and leasing the property on services / managed office terms to large corporates / multiple clients, which in line with object of the Company
