Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EFC announces incorporation of two new step down subsidiaries

EFC announces incorporation of two new step down subsidiaries

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
EFC (wholly owned material subsidiary company of EFC (I)) has incorporated two wholly-owned subsidiaries namely EFC Estate Marisoft 14 and EFC Estate Marisoft 23.

These companies will be engaged in the business of designing, developing, fitting furniture & fixtures and leasing the property on services / managed office terms to large corporates / multiple clients, which in line with object of the Company

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 1,200pts to 83k, Nifty dives to 25,400; VIX up 10%

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

Biocon Biologics refinances $1.1bn debt through bonds, syndicated facility

Electric vehicle, EV

Novotel Guwahati inducts EVs in its fleet to reduce carbon footprint

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Iran-Israel war, Sebi F&O: Why Sensex plunged over 1,200 pts intraday today

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks

Navratri 2024: 9 stocks for your equity portfolio for sparkling returns

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon