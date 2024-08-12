EFC (I) consolidated net profit rises 190.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 80.88% to Rs 102.05 croreNet profit of EFC (I) rose 190.40% to Rs 15.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 80.88% to Rs 102.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 56.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales102.0556.42 81 OPM %45.4651.63 -PBDT44.1719.65 125 PBT21.362.96 622 NP15.135.21 190
