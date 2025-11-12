Danlaw Technologies India standalone net profit rises 21.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.15% to Rs 65.58 croreNet profit of Danlaw Technologies India rose 21.68% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.15% to Rs 65.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 54.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales65.5854.58 20 OPM %14.6213.89 -PBDT9.327.23 29 PBT7.395.90 25 NP5.504.52 22
