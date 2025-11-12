Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Danlaw Technologies India standalone net profit rises 21.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Danlaw Technologies India standalone net profit rises 21.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Sales rise 20.15% to Rs 65.58 crore

Net profit of Danlaw Technologies India rose 21.68% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.15% to Rs 65.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 54.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales65.5854.58 20 OPM %14.6213.89 -PBDT9.327.23 29 PBT7.395.90 25 NP5.504.52 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 24.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 24.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Charms Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Charms Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 26.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 26.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 47.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 47.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit declines 57.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit declines 57.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon