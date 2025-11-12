Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 24.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.05% to Rs 59.70 croreNet profit of Hisar Metal Industries declined 24.11% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.05% to Rs 59.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 64.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales59.7064.93 -8 OPM %5.965.48 -PBDT1.822.18 -17 PBT1.141.50 -24 NP0.851.12 -24
