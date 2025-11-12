Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 26.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.38% to Rs 180.38 croreNet profit of Empire Industries rose 26.30% to Rs 12.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.38% to Rs 180.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 163.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales180.38163.41 10 OPM %11.7211.81 -PBDT17.8615.47 15 PBT13.7111.31 21 NP12.399.81 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content