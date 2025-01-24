Business Standard

EFC (I) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd, SG Mart Ltd, Rajratan Global Wire Ltd and Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 January 2025.

EFC (I) Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 491.6 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd lost 11.17% to Rs 158.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44001 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14391 shares in the past one month.

SG Mart Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 348.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd plummeted 7.65% to Rs 433.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25580 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5622 shares in the past one month.

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd dropped 7.40% to Rs 5920. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10535 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5222 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

