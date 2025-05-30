Friday, May 30, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EFC (I) surges after PAT rises over 71% YoY in Q4; EBITDA margin at 51.8%

EFC (I) surges after PAT rises over 71% YoY in Q4; EBITDA margin at 51.8%

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

EFC (I) jumped 4.41% to Rs 335.05 after the company reported 71.7% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 47.97 crore on a 126.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 211.01 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

EBITDA rose by more than twofold to Rs 109.31 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 52.31 crore recorded in the same period last year. EBITDA margin was at 51.8% in Q4 FY25 as against 56.1% in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 70.54 crore, up by 120.4% from Rs 31.99 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Tax outgo for the period under review was Rs 22.57 crore, which is a steep increase when compared with the figure of Rs 4.06 crore recorded in the corresponding period last fiscal.

 

For FY25, EFC (I) has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 140.77 crore (up 122.4% YoY) and revenue from operations of Rs 656.74 crore (up 56.6% YoY).

Umesh Sahay, chairman & managing director of EFC (I), said: "We are pleased to close FY25 with a strong set of results, which is a reflection of the strong underlying demand for our managed services and Design & Build services offerings.

During the year, we closed the strategic acquisition of Bigbox Ventures, a managed workspace company in Pune. We also acquired properties in some of the prime locations as part of our long-term business strategies."

EFC (I) is a real estate-as-a-service company engaged in providing managed office spaces, interior designing and furniture manufacturing. It has 79 centers with more than 60,000 seats under management across nine cities in seven states.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 30 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

