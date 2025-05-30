Friday, May 30, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit declines 35.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit declines 35.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Sales decline 7.58% to Rs 5.12 crore

Net profit of Vinayak Polycon International declined 35.71% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.58% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.14% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.58% to Rs 21.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5.125.54 -8 21.1721.51 -2 OPM %6.059.03 -6.007.30 - PBDT0.260.42 -38 0.981.16 -16 PBT0.090.21 -57 0.290.37 -22 NP0.090.14 -36 0.220.29 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 30 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

