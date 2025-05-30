Friday, May 30, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Morning Glory Leasing Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Morning Glory Leasing Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Morning Glory Leasing Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 0.050.05 0 OPM %00 -20.0040.00 - PBDT00 0 0.010.03 -67 PBT00 0 0.010.03 -67 NP00 0 0.010.02 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 30 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

