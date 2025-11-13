Eicher Motors consolidated net profit rises 24.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.02% to Rs 6071.19 croreNet profit of Eicher Motors rose 24.46% to Rs 1369.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1100.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 45.02% to Rs 6071.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4186.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6071.194186.38 45 OPM %24.9025.98 -PBDT1978.571542.11 28 PBT1779.011362.05 31 NP1369.451100.33 24
