Aaron Industries standalone net profit declines 23.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.60% to Rs 22.24 croreNet profit of Aaron Industries declined 23.63% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.60% to Rs 22.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales22.2418.29 22 OPM %18.5317.61 -PBDT3.482.97 17 PBT2.492.51 -1 NP1.391.82 -24
