Adcounty Media India standalone net profit rises 32.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.99% to Rs 16.70 croreNet profit of Adcounty Media India rose 32.62% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.99% to Rs 16.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales16.7013.69 22 OPM %29.7632.07 -PBDT6.084.48 36 PBT6.004.39 37 NP4.353.28 33
